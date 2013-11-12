Avail Effective & High Quality Cleaning Services Offered by Famous Cleaning Company London

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The website of the Citywide Cleaning Company London affirms that they offer various high quality services at affordable rates. The company focuses mainly on the quality aspect and has adopted proven quality control programs for delivering value, excellence and cleanliness. As per the website, they are professionally accredited thereby offering professional services.



The Citywide cleaning company is regarded as one of the best office and domestic cleaning companies in London. It inherits around 10 years of experience and offers free quotations as well as consultations to the clients. It provides highly and fully trained staff for cleaning purposes. The company strives to provide eco-friendly cleaning options which are completely based on one’s choice and needs. Citywide offers customised cleaning solutions for fulfilling the needs of every consumer.



The website demonstrates that the Cleaning Company London not just provides cleaning services to offices but also to retail shops, schools, medical centres, factories, theatres and colleges and many such buildings and premises. The company serves with the integrity and professional attitude and the staff work efficiently in order to build and sustain excellent and committed relationships with the clients. Reliable and honest staff is provided for any kind of service and it provides value for money to the customers in all the dealings. One can expect effective and quality work from the company at all times.



According to the company’s website, one can trust this Cleaning Company London due to its diverse features that it incorporates. The company has employed tracking devices which help the management to supervise the performance of the staff at any time and to know the hours spent by the cleaners at one’s property or office. One can recognise the cleaning staff member easily as they wear clean uniforms at all times when working at one’s premises.



Another important feature is related to the health and safety wherein Citywide follows a thorough program in terms of safety and health of all of the projects. It conducts regular meetings with the clients all over to attain feedback to build long lasting relationships with them. To grab more info about their services, one may log onto the website http://www.citywidecleaning.co.uk/ .



About Citywide Cleaning Company

The Citywide cleaning company started its business in September 2006. This independent company was formed for providing cost-effective cleaning and high quality services. It has gained sound reputation by offering excellent and thorough quality assurance, focused service delivery and maintaining an extensive channel of communication. It is operating throughout London and neighbouring cities.



For Media Enquiry:

Telephone: 020-3375-4277

Email: sales@citywidecleaning.co.uk

Website: http://www.citywidecleaning.co.uk/