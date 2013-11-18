Avail Highest Degree of Comfort with Astro Worldwide Movers Renowned Movers and Packers

Woodlands, Singapore City -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Avail the highest degree of comfort with Astro Worldwide Movers, a renowned movers and packers. They are a leading source for mobile relocation from anywhere to everywhere. Working for more than two decades, their network is underpinned with professionalism, standardization and customization.



This company is all set to design personalized solutions, every service and its distinctive elements are carefully planned for customers’ satisfaction. Keeping in mind every aspect of moving; Astro Worldwide Movers works as a team to process clients’ move in an organized way. Moreover, when looking movers for Singapore to Malaysia, trusting Astro Worldwide Movers is a wise decision. They are a Singapore based moving company recognized as International movers.



They have a team of experts who help clients with moving, packing and storage. Being a reliable resource, they are serving a global clientele and are indeed, a hassle free movers and packers with International shipping standards and is why a trusted name in International market as well.



While elaborating it further, a spokesperson stated, “Our network is well-connected and well-organized just as you like for your move. We make the most of every resource available to ensure a hassle free venture. As a trusted Singapore moving company we take good care of your households and goods. With our best shipping, packing and storage services we insure safe relocation with mobility.”



Apart from above, with their International air freight forwarding services, one can expect only the best at an economical rate. The air freight shipments allow clients to export any luggage regardless of its size, shape, schedule and weight. Whether it’s Air freight to Singapore or any other location transportation services are quick and flexible. In additional to that, the air cargo service is exceptional and is available at competitive rates with flexible schedules.



About Astro Worldwide Movers

Astro Worldwide Movers with more than 900 global destinations and 20 years of successful moving profile, make relocation a vivid experience for expatriates. Moving since 1988, Astro Worldwide Movers has become a signature moving service in Singapore. They are a leading source for mobile relocating from anywhere to everywhere. Astro Worldwide Movers has ideally designed services for individuals, corporations and families. Since, they have become an internationally renowned source for worldwide moving and relocating; they have been serving to government agencies, locals as well as multinational organizations.



For more information, please visit http://www.astro-movers.com/



Contact:-

31 Admiralty Road, Marsiling Lane #07-03

Singapore 739984

Tel: (+65) 6791 2488

Fax: (+65) 6794 2737