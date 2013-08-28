Avail Instagram Prints from portagram.com

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- SINGAPORE - Mobile photography lovers can buy Instagram prints from the website portagram.com. This company specializes in printing Instagram products with top quality materials. People can order Instagram prints at affordable rates from portagram.com. By logging into this website, viewers can obtain details about new products and related service offerings. All placed orders come in ‘Rolls of Film’ which consist of twelve pictures.



Some of the customers of Portagram say, “Thank you so much for sending me cute memories made into cards that I can share with my loved ones and friends. They love it and we love what u do.”



Portagram guarantees to provide nostalgic moments of clients printed on high quality vintage-esque paper. Customers can also choose from paper types like standard, classic and premium, which hold certain unique features and looks. Apart from that, Portagram offers worldwide shipping facility, but free shipping service is available only to customers from Singapore. The website Portagram.com promises to deliver all international orders within 7 to 10 working days. Registered users can track their orders by clicking on the link ‘Orders’.



The website says, “Mobile photography is an art and we love it as much you do, we create top-notch products at an affordable price.”



Customers can order Instagram prints in accordance with their tastes and preferences. Each order is said to be delivered carefully in 3*3 prints and individual envelopes. The website Portagram.com promises to print photos which are from Instagram accounts and thereby it will not be possible to print other Instagram users’ photos. Thousands of people have already liked Portagram on Facebook. New users will get an insight into the service quality of Portagram from Twitter as well as Instagram.



To get more information about Portagram, visit http://portagram.com



About Portagram

Portagram carries out printing and delivery of Instagram products. Customers are offered good quality Instagram prints at reasonable rates from the website portagram.com.



Media Contact

Portagram

Email: contact@portagram.com

URL: http://portagram.com