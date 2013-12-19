Avail Unique Design & Finest Quality Kitchen Appliances at Affordable Prices from China Based Catering Equipment Manufacturer

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The China based Catering Equipment Company provides a wide range of unique and high quality Kitchen Appliances at reasonable prices that fit in one’s pocket. The products are designed to fit into one’s lifestyle offering them a great degree of convenience in their lives. One can avail amazing features associated with the products like advanced performance, higher operating efficiency and durability as well as incorporation of innovative and latest technology. The items are available in varied colors, sizes and finishes that strive to complement one’s decor.



The wide range of product includes baking oven, dishwasher, coffee maker, toaster, fryer, griddle and many more. As per the website, the appliances inherit sleek look and save the space in the kitchen. The products are in accordance with the strict quality standards suiting one’s needs or requirements. The company is a professional Catering Equipments supplier offering the best products, the best quality and the best prices. The company’s experienced staff members, complete production lines and strict corporate system are the reasons behind the success of the company.



The company is quite popular among the masses due to its amazing products which come with remarkable features. The electric plate cookers inculcate a stainless steel body and provide high heating efficiency. The gas stove includes an individual oil collector and an adjustable low-pressure valve. The company also supplies boilers and coffee makers which inherit a steel body with ultra-thin shape and a highly efficient cast-cooper hot plate that helps in saving a lot of energy. It inculcates thermostat, effective safety measures and unstuck coating of the support plate.



According to the company spokesperson, one can grab effective and good quality Food Machinery from the company at reasonable prices. The wide and unique range includes bread slicer, dough divider, food cut up machine, food cutter and mixer, spiral mixer, meat slicer and many more. The food mixer incorporates various features like sleek and stylish look, easy to operate, high efficiency and suitable for preparing food in restaurants, hotels and food processing factories. These machines are equipped with safety protection measures thereby working stably and smoothly. One can grab detailed information about the amazing products and their features by logging on to the website http://www.cateringdevice.com/



About Guangzhou Lottu Catering Equipment Co., Ltd

Guangzhou Lottu Catering Equipment Co., Ltd is a professional supplier and manufacturer of western kitchen equipments and catering equipments in South China. It offers more than 200 products and these are designed by professionals with special care and attention. All the products inherit excellent quality and amazing features.



For Media Enquiry

Contact Person: Benjamin Lee

Telephone: 0086-20-36753281 / 0086-189-2877-1987

Email: sales@gz-catering.com

Website: http://www.cateringdevice.com/