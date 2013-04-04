Available Auto Parts on eBay.com

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Finding good quality auto parts can be tough; especially if one wants to buy them online. Not all online stores that deal in auto parts are created equal, which is why most shoppers want to find a reliable source through which they can buy auto parts. One of the best choices is AutoPartsZilla, an online store that sells their auto parts via eBay.com.



AutoPartsZilla is a wholesale direct auto parts supplier, dealing with OEM brands and aftermarket car parts. One can buy auto parts for all makes and models of vehicle parts at this online store, and currently they are offering 10% off on all parts with free shipping as well. AutoPartsZilla specializes in delivering discount Auto Parts to their customer’s door. They ship new and remanufactured auto parts for Ford, Chevy and Dodge domestic vehicles, while they import auto parts for Honda, Toyota and Nissan cars too. What is best is that they offer heavy discounts on OEM sensors, suspension and engine parts, and come with the world trusted eBay guarantee.



“AutoPartsZilla is every customer’s best choice when it comes to buy auto parts online that are genuine, trusted and reliable. We have over 50 years of auto part supplying and cataloguing experience, which gives us in-depth knowledge on what our customers are really looking for. We supply auto parts for all brands, and also offer great coverage of OEM Auto Parts in all major repair and maintenance categories. We offer Professional Service, the eBay way; which means we come with eBay’s trust certificate. For decades, we have been creating intimate relationships with the top manufacturers to ensure that our customers get the highest quality auto parts available. Our long term relationships with these manufactures have allowed us to eliminate all the middle men and bring wholesale prices directly to you. AutoPartsZilla delivers your order to your door by supplying them from our national chain of warehouses”, says a senior member.



AutoPartsZilla is one of the largest suppliers of Original Manufactured Equipment (OEM) parts in the United States. What makes them stand apart from their competitors is that they also supply "value" brands, such as Federated and Dura International, which allows the cost sensitive DIY mechanic a high quality solution as well. Their eBay catalogue is extensive, allowing customers to search from millions of discount auto parts according to brand, model and budget. Most orders are filled, processed and shipped out within 24 hours, with the exception of holidays and weekends.

For more information, please visit http://stores.ebay.com/AutoPartsZilla.



