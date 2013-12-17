Availing Online Booking Services of Days Hotel Gatwick to Get Better Rates

Horley, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Convenient location coupled with reasonable rates makes Days Hotel Gatwick the first choice for visitors touring London for work or travel purpose. The hotel is located just 1.1 miles away from the Horley Railway Station and 2.2 miles from the Gatwick Airport.



During a conversation with the hotel manager he explained, “It is not only our rates or rooms which attracts visitors but the hotel’s strategic location is found to be most convenient too. With so many prime tourist attractions nearby, like the Lingfield Park Racecourse, Hawth Theatre, Reigate Priory Museum or Hever Castle and Gardens, staying at our place does seem to be a reasonable option. You can avail of train, bus or any other transport services easily.”



Days Hotel Gatwick which is located very near the Gatwick Airport offers a range of convenient and economical accommodation options for overnight stays or weeklong trips. Being rated as one of the popular budget hotels near Gatwick Airport, this place has gained popularity not only for its rates but for many other reasons. Visitors can benefit from the hotel’s car parking and courtesy transfers to and from the airport. A range of room options are there so that visitors can pick out the right one as per specific requirement.



As the manager said, “We have tried to cover requirements of varied types of clients. Be it a leisure trip or business meet, we make sure that guests feel most comfortable with our amenities and arrangements. At the same time, we take care not to overcharge them in any way!”



Each room is well adorned with modern amenities like flat screen TV, telephone, tea/coffee making facilities, hairdryer and Wi-Fi free of cost. Recently the hotel has done some renovations and has come up with the new “Watershed” Bar and Restaurant. Then rooms are offered for different functions like wedding, private parties, etc. Clients can organise business meets in rooms with complete conference facilities. Get more info here about this Crawley hotel.



About Days Hotel Gatwick

Days Hotel Gatwick has become extremely popular because of its convenient location and affordable rates. Single, double, twin, family and quad rooms are offered for overnight stays or for long terms. Customers can book rooms for functions like wedding, private parties or business conferences. Room charges are extremely reasonable. Apart from these, car parking facilities are there for which a nominal amount is charged. The new “Watershed” Bar and Restaurant has impressed guests for its serving of quality food and beverages. Visit www.dayshotelgatwick.com to get more information on Gatwick airport hotels.



TO CONTACT DAYS HOTEL GATWICK



Days Hotel Gatwick

34 Bonehurst Road

Horley

Surrey

RH6 8QF

T: 01293 786971, Fax: 01293 774475

Email: info@dayshotelgatwick.com