Fast Market Research recommends "Availon Acquires Wind Energy Activities of Voith Industrial Services - Deal Analysis from GlobalData" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Availon GmbH (Availon), a leading independent service provider of wind turbine generators, has acquired the wind energy activities of Voith Industrial Services Holding GmbH & Co. KG. (Voith). Voith offers complete service packages for wind turbines made by GE Energy (GE), Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas), Gamesa Corporacion Technologica, S.A. (Gamesa), Nordex SE (Nordex) and Dewind Co. (Dewind). The acquisition will expand the portfolio of Availon, whose offering is limited to GE, Vestas and Gamesa. With the activities of Voith coming under Availon, Availon's service network will become even denser, thereby reducing the travel times for maintenance calls. Voith has service locations present in Austria, while Availon does not have any activity in this region, meaning it will create an opportunity for Availon to expand its services.
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Wind services form a very small share in the revenues of Voith Group, hence its decision to sell off its wind energy activities. The sale will allow Voith to concentrate on its core activities and at the same time will strengthen Availon's position of as a market leader, its service network and its portfolio.
Scope
- The deal report analyzes reason behind the acquisition of DMP Molleservice, a Danish ISP, by Polaris Private Equity.
- It covers the rationale behind the deal, few comparable deals, key drivers of the deal and brief profile of company.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The deal analysis provides details on rationality behind the acquisition and explains the key drivers of this deal.
- The report covers the brief overview of the companies involved in the transaction.
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