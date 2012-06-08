Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Avalign Technologies, Inc. (Avalign) is a privately held medical device company. The company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of implants, instruments, and delivery systems to the OEM medical device industry. Its product portfolio includes: surgical implants and instruments, cases and trays. The company has Research and Development centre for designing, prototyping, testing, production and launching of its products. The company is certified according to ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and complies with the FDA regulation and is CE Registered. The company acquired NGInstruments, Inc., a family-owned manufacturer of high quality surgical cutting tools for the medical industry, specializing in drills, taps, and reamers. Avalign technologies consist of four companies namely: Nemcomed Inc, Advantis Medical Inc, NGInstruments and Instrumed International Inc. Avalign is headquartered in Illinois, the US.



Avalign Technologies Deals and Alliances Profile provides you comprehensive data and trend analysis of Avalign Technologies' Mergers and Acquisitions, partnerships and financings. The report provides detailed information on Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnership transactions recorded by the company over a five year period. The report offers detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value categorized into deal types, sub-sector and regions.



GlobalData derived the data presented in this report from proprietary in-house Medical eTrack deals database, and primary and secondary research.



Scope



- Financial Deals - Analysis of the company's financial deals including Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships.

- Deals by Year - Chart and table displaying information encompassing the number of deals and value reported by the company by year, for a five year period.

- Deals by Type - Chart and table depicting information including the number of deals and value reported by the company by type such as Mergers and Acquisitions, Equity/Debt Offering etc.

- Deals by Region - Chart and table presenting information on the number of deals and value reported by the company by region, which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South and Central America.

- Deals by Sub-sector - Chart and table showing information on the number of deals and value reported by the company, by sub-sector.

- Major Deals - Information on the company's major financial deals. Each such deal has a brief summary, deal type, deal rationale; and deal financials and target Company’s (major public companies) key financial metrics and ratios.

- Business Description - A brief description of the company's operations.

- Key Employees - A list of the key executives of the company.

- Important Locations and Subsidiaries - A list and contact details of key centers of operation and subsidiaries of the company.

- Key Competitors - A list of the key competitors of the company.

- Key Recent Developments - A brief on recent news about the company.



Reasons to Buy



Note*: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



