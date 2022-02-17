Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2022 -- Certain directors of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc f.k.a. Cerecor Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Rockville, MD based Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases.



Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $6.75 million in 2019 to $6.69 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $16.07 million in 2019 to $63.50 million in 2020.



Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) declined from $5.71 per share in December 2019 to as low as $0.781 per share on January 20, 2022.



