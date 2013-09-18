Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) shares over potential securities laws violations by Avanir Pharmaceuticals and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) concerning whether a series of statements by Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $10.50 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $41.28 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $60.63 million to $59.74 million.



Shares of Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) grew from $1.78 per share in December 2011 to as high as $5.989 per share on Sept. 9, 2013.



Then on Sept. 11, 2013, a report was published that alleged that Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc “has engaged in illegal off-label marketing of Nuedexta and that off-label prescriptions have generated a significant portion of AVNR's Nuedexta revenue to date”. Furthermore, the report stated that Avanir Pharmaceuticals “could face over $100mm in fines and penalties and see its Nuedexta sales plummet following a potential government investigation”.



Shares of Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) declined on Sept. 11, 2013, to as low as $4.49 per share.



On September 17, 2013, NASDAQ:AVNR shares closed at $4.34 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com