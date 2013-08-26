Avanti Savoia Offers a Wide Selection of Balsamic Vinegars

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Avanti Savoia offers a wide selection of authentic Italian ingredients, gourmet foods and high-quality balsamic vinegars. In grocery stores, it can be hard to distinguish the good balsamic vinegars from the bad ones.



That is why Avanti Savoia has painstakingly selected only the finest balsamic vinegars for customers to choose from. Customers not only receive a wide selection but are also provided with a wealth of product information. In turn, this allows customers to make informed purchasing decisions and attain balsamic vinegars that transform dinners into gourmet meals.



Authentic ariston balsamic vinegar is made from whole grapes including the skins, stems and seeds. The production process is critical to a vinegars overall balance and flavor. Large commercial producers cannot match the bold and rich flavors offered by small label Italian manufacturers. Avanti Savoia stocks brands including Giuseppe Giusti and Il Borgo del Balsamico, which produce lively balsamic vinegars each with its own distinct zest and aroma.



In addition to the best balsamic vinegar , authentic food and condiments such as pasta, olive oil, sauce and honey are also available. From gourmet deserts and candy to coffee and teas, customers will find something unique and exciting at Avanti Savoia. Gourmet food makes a perfect gift for friends, family or loved ones. Do not settle for ordinary ingredients or condiments when world-class foods are within reach.



For additional information on Avanti Savoia and gourmet balsamic vinegars, please visit www.avantisavoia.com . There is no better source for authentic Italian ingredients on the Internet. Call toll-free 1 (800) 213-2927 today to speak to a representative about placing an order.



Contact Information:

Avanti Savoia

Address:

7610 Maynardville Pike

Knoxville, TN 37938

Toll-Free: 1 (800) 213-2927

Local: (865) 922-9916

Website: www.avantisavoia.com