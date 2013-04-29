Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Nearshore Americas, a popular media website that closely follows the Latin American outsourced services industry, named Avantica Technologies’ CEO and co-founder Mario Chaves among the top ten executives on its annual Nearshore America’s Power 50 Report.



The 2013 Nearshore America’s Power 50 ranking, the result of a five month nomination and review process, recognizes the inspirational leaders behind some of the most progressive software engineering services companies in the region. The report considered ten Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, Peru, Argentina and Mexico. Recognized executives and their companies were measured on geographic influence; the ability to attract and retain high-performing professionals; and a focus on operational excellence.



Avantica today is the largest Nearshore software engineering services company in Costa Rica, and one of the largest in Latin America. The company’s hundreds of software architects, developers, QA engineers and project managers are located at its four engineering centers, including one in Lima, Peru. Avantica has grown rapidly based on the company’s deep experience in Agile; talented English speaking engineers; and time-zone alignment with its North America startup, Software 500 and industry customers.



Chaves commented: “On behalf of all of Avantica’s talented, dedicated employees, it’s an honor to receive this recognition. The excellence of Costa Rica and Peru’s software engineers combined with the unique factors both countries offer our global customers are the key contributors behind Avantica’s success.”



Chaves went on to explain that since Avantica’s founding 20 years ago, the software engineering services specialist has opened three engineering centers in Costa Rica. In 2006 the company also opened a center in Lima, Peru – a country recently cited by the Wall Street Journal’s Emerging Markets Report as one of Latin America’s “New Tigers” for economic growth. Avantica, with the largest Nearshore software engineering services center in Peru serving the North American market, is helping fuel that growth.



Nearshore Americas also pointed to the company’s ground breaking internal education platform, Avantica University. Avantica University was designed to give the company’s software engineers access to skills growth and career advancement, offering scores of classes covering topics such as iOS and Android development, QA engineering automation best practices, and Agile certification preparation. The editors at Nearshore America’s concluded: “Mario’s influence is felt far and wide in Nearshoring.”



Avantica Technologies specializes in providing software engineering services well-suited to startup and established software companies, and industry. Avantica's experience across the software development lifecycle - from design to development, testing and professional services - provides unique value to the company's Enterprise, Cloud, Social Networking, Consumer Web, Financial and Mobile app customers. The 20-year-old company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with engineering centers in Latin America (Costa Rica, Peru). Our model is distributed Agile, English language, North America time-zone, economical, and quality software engineering across the SDLC. Avantica Technologies can be found at http://www.avantica.net.



