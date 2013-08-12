Avatar Generator Introduces 'Create the Funniest Avatar' Competition

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Avatar generator website 'Create My Avatar' has introduced a new competition to create the funniest type of avatar using their avatar creation application.



Users are encouraged to post their avatars they have made to their Facebook profile page. Already, a bunch of silly looking designs have been published. The winner will get showcased on Create My Picture's website.



The website has also recently seen an influx in users who want to create avatar s and use them on their Facebook profile and other popular social networks. The findings were discovered through their Facebook fan page where visitors of the website where interacting with their Facebook page. Most users like to design funny and amusing looking creations.



Create My Avatar's Facebook page has nearly generated a whopping 5000 'likes', these are users who visit the page through the widget on their website. Many of them post their avatars they have used with the avatar generator application. Over the past month the website has seen a steady rise of users interacting with this page with their designs.



The new competition was introduced after discovering that users often liked to create funny looking faces.



Adam Bailey who developed the website said:



"We decided to have a bit of fun and introduce this competition for users to post their funny designs on our facebook page. Our page is quite popular and has already had nearly 5000 Likes. Once a user has made an avatar they can post it on our Facbook page- The best ones will get showcased on our high traffic site"



About Create My Avatar

Create My Avatar is a website which allows users to create an avatar, the app is simple yet effective and there are many combinations of faces to choose from. Designs can be emailed to others or yourself. There are also many resources and avatar articles to read