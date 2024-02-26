AVATAR Managed Services, Premier Houston Managed IT Service Providers, Acknowledged on CRN's Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List in the Pioneer 250 Category - 2024

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2024 -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company and Managed Service Provider, AVATAR Managed Services offers many IT services including managed cybersecurity, support to achieve and then retain cybersecurity compliance, IT consulting, IT strategy planning, IT Project Management support, a clear path to best utilize modern communication tools, and beyond. As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR supports clients with both the processes and procedures that should be adhered to.



AVATAR Managed Services is being acknowledged on CRN's Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024. The annual MSP 500 list recognizes the leading solution providers in North America whose innovative approaches to providing managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel with ground-breaking solutions, while helping end users improve operational efficiencies and maximize their return on investment.



With information technology playing such a critical role in so many business operations, protecting client data, automating tasks where possible, and becoming reliant on systems with minimal downtime is important across a wide range of industry sectors. AVATAR Managed Services begins with an assessment of the overall IT health of a client's system, using measurements and indicators that can be quantified and re-tested periodically to show trends over time. They understand that not everyone is familiar with the jargon and acronyms that are commonly used by IT specialists, so collaboration is tailored for every client and plans are broken down into ultimate goals and the milestones needed to reach them. With planning sessions potentially projected many months or even years into the future, it is important to set realistic targets considering all of the factors involved. Contributing factors may include the budget that is available, the existing knowledge of key stakeholders and staff involved in any IT project, future growth plans for the business which may be onsite or an expansion to other locations, the availability of equipment or licenses, local regulations and requirements, and the appetite for taking on bold changes at a particular time. When a gap analysis is complete and plans have been drawn up, it should be understood that circumstances may change over time. AVATAR ensures that frequent updates are given to all stakeholders, keeping track of the client's goals, so that when plans do have to change and there is a need to pivot to 'plan B', constraints like budget, time, and the scope of work to be accomplished are managed simultaneously.



A representative from AVATAR Managed Solutions explains: "We are serious about combining business and technology. AVATAR operates with a proactive approach to managing utilization and preventing escalations that lead to incidents. We have built a mature framework necessary to map a client's environment back to industry standards and best practices. At AVATAR, our support team undergoes a rigorous qualification process including DISC assessment and behavioral interview techniques to ensure they are best-in-class, and then participates in specific training, certification, and an ongoing development program designed to retain and grow our talent."



As a Houston managed IT provider, AVATAR works alongside clients from many industry sectors including healthcare, law, manufacturing, engineering, professional services, banking institutions, construction, and distribution. By assessing the current implementation of centralized services such as IT monitoring, database patch updates for security, disaster recovery in the event of a system loss, cloud services, backup strategies, cybersecurity, change management, and all of the related processes, AVATAR look to add value by taking away, integrating, or automating repetitive operational tasks. Working smarter to plan ahead, ensure communication is concise and clear, minimize risk, and maximize return on investment can be impactful for any company where information technology is an important, if not critical, part of the company dynamic.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and helps create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023 and 2024.



Contact Details for Houston managed IT services and Houston cybersecurity:



Online: https://avatarmanagedservices.com/

Email: info@avatarmanagedservices.com

Telephone: 281-999-1300

Address: 7102 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. W, Suite 210 Houston, TX 77064