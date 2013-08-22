Avaulta Vaginal Mesh Lawyers Note C.R. Bard Vaginal Mesh Verdict in Favor of Plaintiff

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Avaulta vaginal mesh lawyers, which represent many transvaginal mesh plaintiffs with claims against a number of medical device manufacturers, note the decision in favor of the plaintiffs in a recent C.R. Bard Avaulta federal trial.



According to an Aug. 15 Bloomberg article, the jury ruled in favor of plaintiffs Dan and Donna Cisson, who sued Bard over serious, life-changing injuries Donna suffered after she was implanted with the company's Avaulta vaginal mesh device, meant to address symptoms of stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, according to court documents in Cisson v. C. R. Bard, Inc. (MDL-2187; 2:11-cv-00195; U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia). Mr. and Mrs. Cisson were awarded $250,000 in compensatory damages, and $1.75 million in punitive damages, in a trial that had originally been declared a mistrial after an expert witness gave improper testimony. The second trial commenced on July 30, and ended on Aug. 15, when the jury reached a verdict after 12 hours of deliberation.



"That the first federal bellwether trial went the plaintiffs' way is a very good sign and potential indicator of things to come. This verdict and award--which includes a substantial punitive damages assessment--should send an important message to both Bard and its victims: Selling a product that injures people will not go unnoticed and unpunished. Anyone who has been hurt by a mesh product but who hasn't yet consulted a lawyer about demanding compensation should do so now," said Rochelle Rottenstein, an Avaulta vaginal mesh lawyer.



Avaulta vaginal mesh personal injury lawyers are currently representing clients nationwide in mass tort actions. Women who believe they have suffered injuries caused by Avaulta vaginal mesh are encouraged to consult with qualified personal injury lawyers to determine if they have cause to sue the manufacturer of this dangerous device. C.R. Bard has had a number of plaintiffs come forward, seeking compensation for medical costs associated with injuries allegedly caused by its vaginal mesh devices.



The Avaulta Vaginal Mesh Injury Lawsuit Center is sponsored by the Rottenstein Law Group, a New York-based firm that represents clients nationwide in mass tort actions. The firm was founded by Rochelle Rottenstein, who has more than two decades of experience as a lawyer, representing clients hurt by defective medical devices and dangerous medications. (Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.)