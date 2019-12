Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of AVEBE U.A. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

AVEBE U.A. (AVEBE) is a potato starch manufacturing company. The company carries out the production of starch-based solutions for foods, animal feeds, paper, building materials, textiles and adhesive markets. It operates three organizational units, namely, AVEBE Commerce, AVEBE Operations and AVEBE Agro. The AVEBE Commerce unit carries out the sales, marketing and innovation of starch-based solutions and AVEBE Operations unit carries out the internal supply chain activities such as logistics, maintenance and purchasing. AVEBE Agro engages in collection and processing of potatoes. AVEBE markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors.



AVEBE U.A. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



