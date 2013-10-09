Avenue Coin Inc. Offers Expert Coin Brokerage Service

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Avenue Coin Inc., a coin broker in Modesto, CA, is pleased to offer unparalleled coin brokerage services to all coin collectors and sellers in Stockton, CA and surrounding areas within 200 miles.



Since 1995 Avenue Coin Inc. has ben providing expert coin brokerage services to buyers and sellers of collectable coins and other precious metals. The company provides appraisals for coins, jewelry, precious metals and watches, allowing customers to better understand the value of their items—whether they’re an avid collector or intend to sell their valuables.



The company buys and sells rare coins and carries gold, silver, platinum and palladium products, including luxury and pocket watches. Avenue Coin Inc. also serves as a recycling center and will provide cash for gold and silver scraps.



“We take pride in our role as the foremost coin broker in Modesto, CA and work to always communicate the value of our services to coin collectors and sellers,” said Bob Hallam, Owner of Avenue Coin Inc. “We specialize in everything from colonials, territorials, early coppers and silver dollars, to gold pieces, tokens and modern coins.”



Life members of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), the professional brokers at Avenue Coin Inc. are known for their professionalism in accurately appraising and classifying coins of all origins. The company is also an authorized Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and Numismatic Guarantee Corporation (NGC) dealer.



Operating primarily through eBay, in order to serve the largest possible audience of coin collectors, the company’s online store can be found through searching its name “avenuecoin” on the popular auction site. With a superior seller rating and superb feedback, online coin buyers hold Avenue Coin Inc. in high esteem.



“We’ve found a great deal of success selling our wares over the Internet,” said Hallam. “This allows us to expand our role in the world of coin collection from a single coin shop in Modesto, CA, to a dealer that can reach people all around the world.”



To learn more about Avenue Coin Inc., view a list of the company’s products and services, or to have a coin, rare metal or jewelry appraised, please visit the company’s website at http://www.avenuecoininc.com/ or call 209-463-9577.