AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on July 8 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on July 8, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) over alleged securities laws violations by AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements concerning its drug Tivopath or tivozanib.



Investors with a substantial investment in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares between January 3, 2012 and May 1, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on July 8, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) between January 3, 2012 and May 1, 2013, that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that defendants allegedly conditioned investors to believe that the Company's drug Tivopath or tivozanib, would receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") through a host of materially allegedly false and misleading statements regarding its Phase III ("TIVO-1") trial design and results.



Then on May 2, 2013, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that a Food and Drug Administration panel recommended its drug Tivopath not be approved as a treatment for advanced kidney cancer. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted that the application for investigational agent tivozanib did not demonstrate a favorable benefit-to-risk evaluation for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in an adequate and wellcontrolled trial (13 to 1, 0 abstentions).



Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. dropped from $5.60 per share on May 1, 2013, to $2.54 per share on May 2, 2013 and declined to a low as $2.34 per share on June 7, 2013.



On July 1, 2013, NASDAQ:AVEO shares closed at $2.56 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $14.08 per share.



Those who purchased shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



