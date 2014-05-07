AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against CEO and Other Officers Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- An investor who currently holds shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) filed a lawsuit against the CEO of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and seven other officers over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ drug Tivopath or tivozanib.



If you purchased shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in 2012 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:AVEO shares, you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its board of directors misrepresented the prospects of its cancer drug tivozanib and when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") unexpectedly declined to approve the drug NASDAQ:AVEO shares declined by more than 90 percent.



The plaintiff says that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc issued repeated positive statements regarding the results of the TIVO-1 study and tivozanib's prospects for obtaining FDA approval in 2012.



Then on May 2, 2013, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that a FDA panel recommended its drug Tivopath not be approved as a treatment for advanced kidney cancer. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted that the application for investigational agent tivozanib did not demonstrate a favorable benefit-to-risk evaluation for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in an adequate and wellcontrolled trial (13 to 1, 0 abstentions).



Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. dropped from $5.60 per share on May 1, 2013, to $2.54 per share on May 2, 2013 and continued to decline to $1.24 per share on May 5, 2014.



Those who purchased shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com