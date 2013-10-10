Average Android Owner May Be Spied and Watched by 24 Camera Apps - Mobile Privacy Infographic

Trencin, Slovakia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Developers of Camera Block application gathered data from 7.000 installation of their applications and analyze them show how risky is keep mobile camera unblocked.



In September 2013 android platform reached 1 billion activated android devices, 96% percent of android devices have one or more cameras. What means that there is 960 millions android devices with unsecured mobile camera. Camera is “open” with unlimited access for 24 application per each device. Average device has installed 19 of most dangerous applications with camera and internet permission that could be uploading secretly taken pictures to the internet.



If only one of every 100 developers would be a camera spyware maker there is 21.4% chance that your android device contains one of this modified camera spyware application. There is also high risk of corrupting your privacy by security agencies that was ignored in our statistic and infographic, for lack of any relevant information.



Camera Block is mobile application that allows you to disable and block your mobile device camera. App temporary turn off and block all camera resources and disable access to camera to other apps and whole android system.



Main features:



- Protect privacy from spying through phone camera

- Block and disable phone camera by single click

- Multiple camera support (Front, Back, …)

- Shows list of apps with camera permission (Shows security threats, spyware, malware threats)

- Simple and clear design with 2 templates and multiple icon sets



Application was launched on September 19, 2013 as reaction on privacy issues of last months. Application is distributed in 2 versions. Free version is limited - the camera can’t be disabled between 18:00 – 22:00 hour.



About Better Tomorrow Apps

Better Tomorrow Apps is small and independent android development team consisting of one developer and one designer, team is currently located in central Europe (Slovakia). Camera Block is fourth application released by Better Tomorrow App team. Team start working and releasing since November 2012. Most successful app is “Couple Tracker”, phone tracker for couples installed by 300.000 users and actively used by 30.000 couples.



Media contact:

Better Tomorrow Apps

android@bettertomorrowapps.com

Slovakia, Trencín

http://bettertomorrowapps.com



INFOGRAPHIC:

http://bettertomorrowapps.com/CameraBlockInfographicSmaller.jpg

http://bettertomorrowapps.com/CameraBlockInfographic2Smaller.jpg



INFOGRAPHIC (High Resoultion):

http://bettertomorrowapps.com/CameraBlockInfographic.jpg

http://bettertomorrowapps.com/CameraBlockInfographic2.jpg



Homepage: http://bettertomorrowapps.com



Free version: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bettertomorrowapps.camerablockfree

Paid version: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bettertomorrowapps.camerablock