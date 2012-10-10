Average Energy Efficiency (SAP) of New Homes Sees No Increase in the Second Quarter of 2012

Macclesfield, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- According to figures from The Department Of Communities and Local Government (DCLG), the Code for Sustainable Homes and Energy Performance for new properties in England and Wales have failed to see an increase in energy efficiency ratings between the quarter of April to June 2012. There has even been a marginal decrease in energy efficiency in both England and Wales.



The figures state that the average energy efficiency (SAP) rating of a new home was 80.1 in England and 79.0 in Wales for the quarter April to June 2012. This is a decrease of 0.1 points for England and 0.7 points for Wales, on the same quarter in 2011, from 80.2 and 79.7 respectively.



While this may not be a huge decrease, the figures highlight that there seems to be a halt in the forward motion of the energy efficiency ratings of new build properties in England and Wales. This may well be a result of the increase in expense for energy efficient technologies and building design as demand for such procedures and installations grows. Other factors such as the general state of the UK economy and a lull in the construction industry are also possible causes.



Jon Butler, Marketing Director at Just EPC says, “Energy performance ratings of SAP reports mirrors the figures of DCLG with the current economic climate being a major factor in reducing the amount people are willing to pay for new build properties. The construction budget has to be cut and unfortunately the energy efficiency saving measures seems to be the first to be affected.”



The Code for Sustainable Homes takes a whole house approach and measures the sustainability of a dwelling against nine different categories: energy/carbon; water; waste; material; surface water run-off; and health and well being, which have mandatory performance standards; and pollution; ecology; and management. To achieve the levels of the Code, a number of points must be accumulated across all categories and the mandatory requirements must be met.



Ratings go from 1 star up to six stars for carbon neutral buildings. To achieve the levels of the Code, points must be accrued across all categories and the mandatory requirements must be adhered to.



According to the DCLG " Between April 2007 and the end of June 2012, 95,961 dwellings have received a three star rating at the design stage and 25,674 dwellings have received a four star rating.”