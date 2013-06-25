Averson Insurance Agency Launches Website for Getting Insurance Quotes

Kentwood, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The Averson Insurance Agency has launched MyMichiganAutoInsurance.com, a website that helps people who are looking to get quotes for various types of insurance. Quotes for auto insurance, home insurance, life insurance, as well as for motorcycles, RVs, and boats are available through this website. Ordinarily finding quotes for even one type of insurance can take hours if done by one’s self, but it is a much less cumbersome task with the help of this independent insurance agency.



About the Averson Insurance Agency

Based in Kentwood, MI, the Averson Insurance Agency has already helped numerous people find a wide variety of auto insurance quotes from multiple carriers in an effort to assist them in finding the very best option to match their specific needs. Their website offers a testimonial page which has glowing reviews from multiple people who have found this agency’s services to be extremely helpful. This agency works hard to ensure that each person they help gets the quotes they need with a reasonable overall rate as well as adequate protection for a home or vehicle of some kind.



Convenience and Efficiency with finding Quotes

The internet has undoubtedly made it easier for people who are looking to get insurance quotes, and MyMichiganAutoInsurance.com is certainly one of the best places that the web can offer when it comes to getting this information in a fast, convenient, and efficient manner. This website provides those who need to get quotes for a certain type of coverage with all of the options they should know about before making a final decision of any kind. The Averson Insurance Agency prides itself in providing people with the very best insurance quote and policy options without any hassle whatsoever.



Important Information for Michiganders

Those who live in Michigan and need to get insurance for their vehicle or home will need to know what the minimum required coverage is. This website which has been set up by the Averson Insurance Agency provides all of this information on their website for anyone who may be looking to insure their home or vehicle. The Service Center page also has some good contact information which includes phone numbers for AAA service centers & claims department, as well as the number for the Progressive service center. Those who visit this page of the website will also find the phone and fax number for the Averson Insurance Agency.



With so many different websites to get quotes and other information pertaining to insurance on, MyMichiganAutoinsurance.com is a new and exciting resource for those who want to cut through all of the hassle and frustration which is associated with doing this kind of research. After submitting some basic information on the website, it will be possible to get home, auto, and life insurance quotes from numerous carriers at affordable rates. Offering all kinds of useful information on various types of insurance as well as accurate quotes, this independent insurance agency’s website can provide quite a bit of help to those who are searching for the best deal on a certain type of coverage.



Contact

