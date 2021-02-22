Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Demand, Analysis, on-Going Trends, Status, Forecast to 2027 : Henkel AG, the 3M Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The Global Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market research report published by Reports and Data provides insightful data about the global Aviation Adhesives and Sealants market for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report also contains information about market value, market share, market size, revenue share, and a comprehensive regional analysis. The market share and size has been estimated on the basis of product types, application spectrum, regional segmentation, and other important industry segments in the global and regional market.



The Global Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion in 2027. Rising aircraft demand and growing composite penetration are likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the industry over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all the sectors of the industries and the crisis has drastically altered the economic landscape of the market. The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Aviation Adhesives and Sealants market and provides an in-depth analysis of the key changes in the trends, demands, and growth patterns. The report also provides a current and future impact assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Aviation Adhesives and Sealants market.



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Aviation Adhesives and Sealants market on a global and regional scale. The forecast estimation have been done value chain analysis and provides an in-depth assessment of the market drivers and restraining factors along with their impact on the global market. It also covers a detailed analysis of the major market players along with an extensive overview of the expansion plans, business strategies, and product portfolio.



The main companies profiled in the report are:



Henkel AG

The 3M Company

PPG Industries Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Cytec-Solvay

H.B. Fuller

Bostic

Hexcel Corporation

Dowdupont

Others



The research report is an investigative study that offers a conclusive overview of the global Aviation Adhesives and Sealants market through detailed market segmentation into key applications, types, and regions.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Solvent-based

Water-based

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Commercial

Military

Others



The regional segmentation provides current and emerging demands and trends of the global Aviation Adhesives and Sealants market in the key geographical regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The section also covers a country-wise analysis of the regions and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Global Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market confers a deeper understanding and an extensive overview of the Aviation Adhesives and Sealants market. It includes Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis to offer insightful fata about the competitive landscape. The study also presents an in-depth study about the market analysis, market size, growth rate, and trends. It also offers strategic recommendations to the established companies as well as new players to help them capitalize on emerging opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in fuel efficiency

4.2.2.2. Growing popularity of the aviation sector

4.2.2.3. Rise in population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

Continued…



