Aviation Analytics Market to Witness the Highest Growth in APAC Region

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2021 -- The aviation analytics market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 3.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2025. Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the aviation analytics market include the increasing focus on analytics solutions and competitive intelligence to increase profitability of aviation business and increasing customer centricity in aviation industry.



Browse 221 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 233 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aviation Analytics Market by Component (Services, Solutions) Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), Application, End-User (MROs, Airlines, Airports, OEMs), Business Function, Region - Global Forecast to 2025"



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26274177



Based on component, the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on component, the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand from airlines and airports for suplly chain planning, and inventory management services. Lufthnasa Technik offers aviation analytics service in form of aircraft maintenance consulting.



Based on application, the mobility & functionality segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.



Based on application, the mobility & functionality segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The advent of smart devices with the capability to integrate aviation analytics tools improves customer experience during air travel. With the help of statistical modeling techniques and historical data, aviation analytics provides insights associated with air travel preferences. Aircraft OEMs and airports utilize these insights to make air travel more convenient and improve customer experience.



Based on end user, the airlines segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.



Based on end user, the airlines segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The growing preference for air travel and the implementation of new air travel routes are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the airlines segment. Passengers from emerging economies prefer air travel for business and leisure purposes. Various programs that focus on the modernization of aircraft are also fueling the demand for aviation analytics as customers prefer convenience and safety features. This, in turn, is projected to drive the airlines segment in the aviation analytics market.



The aviation analytics market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



The Asia Pacific aviation analytics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing aircraft deliveries in the region. In addition, factors including emphasis on improving aircraft safety and optimization of aviation business functions through digital transformation are expected to drive the demand for aviation analytics in the region.



Speak To Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=26274177



Major players in the aviation analytics market are IBM Corporation (US), IFS (Sweden), Ramco Systems (India), SAP (Germany), Swiss AviationSoftware (Switzerland), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), General Electric (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Honeywell International (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441