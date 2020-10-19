Aviation Blockchain Market Business Development Strategies 2020 - 2030 by Major Key Players – Accenture PLC, IBM, Microsoft

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The increased traceability, transparency, and improved passenger experience are among several key factors driving the growth of the aviation blockchain market. The growth of the market can be further attributed to the ability to facilitate efficient and smoother operations that lead to cost savings and complexities. Due to the presence of complex & bulky supply chain management in the aviation industry, blockchain technology can help to uphold a transparent and well-connected supply chain. This is one of the primary factors for the utilization of blockchain technology in the aviation sector that is driving the market share over the forecasted timeframe.



Major Key Players of the Aviation Blockchain Market are:

Accenture PLC, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Zamna Technologies, Insolar Technologies, Loyyal Corporation, Aeron Labs, Winding Tree, Filament, Infosys, LeewayHertz Technologies, and Moog Inc, among others.



The industry players are working closely with airport authorities to integrate blockchain technology and enable industry participants to adopt upcoming technologies in the aerospace and defense sector. For instance, in October 2019, Insolar publicized that it will partner with Oracle, Microsoft, and National Innovation Agencies of the UK, Switzerland, and Germany. The partnership with Oracle and Microsoft is for the incorporation of the Insolar platform with their respective cloud services - Oracle Cloud and Azure. With this partnership, the Insolar platform expanded its presence in Europe.



Presently, the defense aviation blockchain growth is slower as compared to the aerospace segment. The growth can be attributed to massive investments in research & development for tracing defense-related shipments & contracts, protection against cyber warfare, efficient battlefield messaging services, and creating secure government portals, among other applications.



Major Use Cases of Aviation Blockchain Market covered are:

-> Cargo & Baggage Tracking

-> Passenger Identity Management

-> Flight & Crew Data Management

-> Aircraft Maintenance

-> Inventory Management

-> Aircraft Refuelling

-> E-Ticketing



Major Applications of Aviation Blockchain Market covered are:

-> Airports

-> Airlines

-> MRO Service Providers

-> Manufacturers



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Aviation Blockchain consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Aviation Blockchain market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Aviation Blockchain manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Aviation Blockchain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aviation Blockchain Market Size

2.2 Aviation Blockchain Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aviation Blockchain Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Aviation Blockchain Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aviation Blockchain Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Aviation Blockchain Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Aviation Blockchain Sales by Product

4.2 Global Aviation Blockchain Revenue by Product

4.3 Aviation Blockchain Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Aviation Blockchain Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Aviation Blockchain industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



