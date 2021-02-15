Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Aviation Blockchain Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Aviation Blockchain Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Aviation Blockchain Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Aviation Blockchain Market are:

Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Zamna Technologies, Aeron Labs, Winding Tree, Volantio Inc, Filament, Infosys, Insolar Technologies, Leewayhertz Technologies, Moog Inc., Deloitte, Avinoc LTD, Leewayhertz Technologies



Brief Overview on Aviation Blockchain

Blockchain is a special type of distributed ledger in which the data is collated into â€œblocksâ€ before being added to the shared database, and the blocks combine to form a single sequential chain. In the aviation sector, Blockchain is used to provide reliability, convenience, transparency, and validation benefits. Blockchain in aviation helps to maintain and records data so that multiple stakeholders can confidently share mutual access. It operates by recording and storing every transaction across the peer-to-peer network in a cryptographically-linked block structure that is replicated across network participants. Blockchain enables multiple stakeholders to operate from a single, shared, mutualized data ledger, eliminating the need for separate record-keeping and reconciliation. The Blockchain contains a record of all transactions and data recorded in the chain from its inception. According to Air Transport IT Insights published by SITA Groups in 2018, 34% of airports are planning Blockchain research and development programs by 2021. One area in which airports see Blockchain potential is the ability to help improve passenger identification processes, in part by reducing the need for multiple ID checks. This growing adoption of Blockchain in aviation will rapidly drive the market growth in upcoming years.



Aviation Blockchain Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Aviation Blockchain Market Segmentation: by Application (Passenger-Focused and Ticket Sales (Passenger Identity Information,, Passenger Loyalty Programs, Blockchain Registers of Flights & Ticket), Aircraft Ownership and Financing, Cabin Crew, Aircraft Parts and Subsystems (Parts Tracking, Registers of Aircraft Parts and Subsystems, and Aircraft Parts and Subsystems Service Histories)), Function (Record-Keeping, Transactions), Platform (Manufacturers, MRO Service Providers, Airline Company, Customer, Flight Auditor, Buyer), Aviation Blockchain Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Components (Database, Permissioned Blockchain, Smart Contract, Public Blockchain, Supply Chain Management) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2025



Frequently Asked Questions:

- What are the major trends in the market?

Companies Integrating Blockchain Technology in Aerospace Industry

- Who are the top players in the market?

- What is the key market driver?

Robust Cryptographic Techniques enables Greater Certainty of Data Quality

Reduced Costs and Transactional Complexities

Distributed and Stability Benefit



- What are the key market restraints?

Reluctance of Ecosystem Players to Adopt Blockchain in Aviation



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Aviation Blockchain Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



