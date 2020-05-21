Aviation Blockchain Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2022 : Microsoft, IBM, Zamna Technologies

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Aviation Blockchain Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Aviation Blockchain Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Aviation Blockchain. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Zamna Technologies (United Kingdom), Aeron Labs (Belize), Winding Tree (Switzerland), Volantio Inc (United States), Filament (United States), Infosys (India), Insolar Technologies (Switzerland), Leewayhertz Technologies (United States), Moog Inc. (United States), Deloitte (United States), Avinoc LTD (Hong Kong) and Leewayhertz Technologies (United States)



Blockchain is a special type of distributed ledger in which the data is collated into "blocks" before being added to the shared database, and the blocks combine to form a single sequential chain. In the aviation sector, Blockchain is used to provide reliability, convenience, transparency, and validation benefits. Blockchain in aviation helps to maintain and records data so that multiple stakeholders can confidently share mutual access. It operates by recording and storing every transaction across the peer-to-peer network in a cryptographically-linked block structure that is replicated across network participants. Blockchain enables multiple stakeholders to operate from a single, shared, mutualized data ledger, eliminating the need for separate record-keeping and reconciliation. The Blockchain contains a record of all transactions and data recorded in the chain from its inception. According to Air Transport IT Insights published by SITA Groups in 2018, 34% of airports are planning Blockchain research and development programs by 2021. One area in which airports see Blockchain potential is the ability to help improve passenger identification processes, in part by reducing the need for multiple ID checks. This growing adoption of Blockchain in aviation will rapidly drive the market growth in upcoming years.



Market Drivers

- Robust Cryptographic Techniques enables Greater Certainty of Data Quality

- Reduced Costs and Transactional Complexities

- Distributed and Stability Benefit



Market Trend

- Companies Integrating Blockchain Technology in Aerospace Industry



Restraints

- Reluctance of Ecosystem Players to Adopt Blockchain in Aviation



Opportunities

- Streamline The Earning, Spending, Accounting and Reconciliation Of Frequent Flyer Points

- Tracking of the Status and Location of Valuable Assets such as Passenger Bags, Cargo, and Aircraft Spare Parts

- Passenger and Crew Identity Management



Challenges

- Data Modification is a Difficult Task

- Blockchain Can Grow Very Large Over Time Requiring More Storage Space



The Global Aviation Blockchain Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Passenger-Focused and Ticket Sales (Passenger Identity Information,, Passenger Loyalty Programs, Blockchain Registers of Flights & Ticket), Aircraft Ownership and Financing, Cabin Crew, Aircraft Parts and Subsystems (Parts Tracking, Registers of Aircraft Parts and Subsystems, and Aircraft Parts and Subsystems Service Histories)), Function (Record-Keeping, Transactions), Platform (Manufacturers, MRO Service Providers, Airline Company, Customer, Flight Auditor, Buyer), Aviation Blockchain Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Components (Database, Permissioned Blockchain, Smart Contract, Public Blockchain, Supply Chain Management)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Aviation Blockchain Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Aviation Blockchain market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Aviation Blockchain Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Aviation Blockchain

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Aviation Blockchain Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Aviation Blockchain market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global Aviation Blockchain Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Aviation Blockchain Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



