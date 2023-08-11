Aviation Cyber Security Market Is Booming Worldwide : General Dynamics, Harris, Palo Alto Networks, Rockwell Collins

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Aviation Cyber Security Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Aviation Cyber Security market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Airbus SE (Netherlands), BAE Systems, Inc. (United Kingdom), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (United States), Raytheon Company (United States), General Electric Company (United States), Computer Sciences Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (United States)



Scope of the Report of Aviation Cyber Security

An increasing range of airports and also the development of their infrastructure resulting in high demand for aviation cybersecurity. The employment of computers provides edges to the aviation trade which has the exchange of period knowledge on the airport, will increase airport potency, and traveler services. However, these computer-based systems need cybersecurity computer code to shield this knowledge from cyber-attacks. Detection and prevention are the foremost sought-after solutions, as these threats have become additional stealth with each attack. The aerospace sector moves toward the autonomy of spaceflight and billions of investment funds need to be protected with Aviation Cyber Security.



"A joint regulation by European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US FAA was introduced for aviation industries. According to this law, this certificate can only be given to aircraft that match with the recently updated DO-326 and ED-202.12. A certificate of airworthiness (CofA) is issued for an aircraft by the national aviation authority in the state boundary in which the aircraft is registered. DO-326 and ED-202.12 regulations focus on the detailed and thorough approach to the management of cybersecurity risk."



In 2019, France-based defense specialists Airbus and Thales collaborated to blend two of their cybersecurity products into one defense offering. The partnership will offer Airbus cybersecurity application Orion Malware work integrated with Thales Cybels Sensor detection system and uses several threat detection engines to initiate multiple scans of a system.



The Global Aviation Cyber Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Network Security, Wireless Security, Cloud Security, Content Security), Application (Threat Intelligence and Response, Identity and Access Management, Data Loss Prevention, Security and Vulnerability Management, Managed Security, Others), Offering (Solution, Service), End User (Defense Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Private Aviation)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Government Investment in Aviation Industry for Security

- Increasing Digitization of the Aviation in Private and Commercial Sector



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Severity of Cyber Attacks

- Increased Use of Cloud-Based and Internet-Based Activities in Aviation



Market Trend:

- Integration of High-Security Firewall with the Aviation Cyber Security



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Forecast



