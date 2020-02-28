Aviation Fuel Market Generating Attractive Opportunities: Total, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Gazprom

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- The overall aviation fuel market is expected to grow from USD 300 Billion in 2018 to USD 450 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. Aviation fuel is a better quality fuel compared to other fuel used in heating or road transportation. Rising air transport is one of the key factors fueling the demand for aviation fuel, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel (Conventional, Non-conventional), By Grade (Jet A-1, Jet A, Jet B), By End-User (Commercial Aircraft, Military aircraft, Business aircraft) and By Geography Forecast till 2026".



Some of the notable companies operating in global aviation fuel market are:



Exxon Mobil Corporation

Qatar Jet Fuel Company

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

BP

Chevron Corporation

Total SA

Allied Aviation Services Inc.

Valero Marketing and Supply Company

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Vitol Aviation

Siyanda Oil Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Gazprom



"New Possibilities for Aviation Fuel Due to The Expansion Biofuel Industry"



The jet fuel market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the discovery of new methods of deriving aviation fuel. This will lead to the replacement of petrol-based conventional fuels which involves kerosene-type distillates such as Jet A and Jet A-1 for commercial aviation turbines, and jet propellant JP-8 and JP-5 for military jet engines. New synthetic fuel is believed to have advanced to the point where it gives an equivalent performance as compared to any fuel derived from conventional sources. For instance, Fisher-Tropsch blended with conventional fuel is used in commercial airlines and the U.S military planes. The rise in the biofuel industry to test, evaluate and create synthetic aviation fuel is contributing to the expansion of the aviation fuel market.



Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Aviation Fuel Market Overview



"Rising Number of Air Passengers in Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market"



The global aviation fuel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific market is currently witnessing maximum growth due to a rising number of air passengers in recent years. It is also predicted to grow at a faster pace in the forthcoming year. Countries in Asia-pacific such as India, China, and Indonesia due to their high population, are likely to exhibit high demand for aviation fuel. In Europe and North America, the aviation industry is very well-established owing to the increased business aircraft in countries such as the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany. This is= helping in the growth of the aviation fuel market. The replacement of old fighter jets with new ones in countries such as Finland and Poland is likely to create growth opportunities for the aviation fuel market in Europe. Countries such as Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, and Columbia in Latin America are forecast to exhibit a considerable rise in air traffic and passengers due to the rising income of the middle-class people. This is expected to bode well for the overall market.



"Hydrotreated Renewable Jet (HRJ) Will Simplify the Process of Deriving Aviation Fuel"



Hydrotreated renewable Jet is a process, which is used to derive aviation fuel. The procedure involves treating seed-bearing crops or algae, oils from nonfood with the help of hydrogen to saturate the oil molecules and remove oxygen and contaminant, resulting in the procurement of aviation fuel. Successful Test flight in commercial jet engines has been conducted with blends of algae-derived HRJ fuels. These factors are expected to drive the aviation fuel market.



Speak to our Analyst for any Queries about Aviation Fuel Market Research Report



Major Table of Contents:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

Latest Technological Advancement

Key Industry Developments

Regulatory Landscape

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Aviation Fuel Market Analysis (USD Mn, Thousand Tonnes), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel

Jet Fuel (ATF)

Avgas

Bio Jet Fuel

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

Commercial

Private

Military

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Aviation Fuel Market Analysis (USD Mn, Thousand Tonnes), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel



TOC Continued.......!



Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Aviation Fuel Market Growth Forecast



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245