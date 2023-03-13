Aviation Fuel Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Exxon Mobil, Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Aviation Fuel Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Aviation Fuel market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Chevron (United States), Exxon Mobil (United States), Gazprom (Russia), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), HPCL (India), Qatar Jet Fuel Company (Qatar), BP p.l.c (United Kingdom), Vitol (Switzerland), Allied Aviation Services, Inc. (United States), Valero Marketing and Supply (United States),



Scope of the Report of Aviation Fuel

Aviation Fuel is referred to the petroleum-based fuel used for aircraft. It is made of crude oil. It is extremely refined kerosene that can be applicable in turbine engines as well as in diesel piston engines. There is two type of aviation fuel including Conventional Aviation Fuel (Jet Fuel, Avgas), Emerging Aviation Fuel (Biofuel, Compress Natural Gas). Growing demand in the military & civil application will help to expand the aviation fuel market globally.



On 2nd November 2018, Gazprom Neft has launched its robotized fuel loading system for airfield tankers at Sheremetyevo airport, Russia. This is done with help by â€œManipulation systemâ€ or robotic arm.



The Global Aviation Fuel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Conventional Aviation Fuel (Jet Fuel, Avgas), Emerging Aviation Fuel (Boifuel, Compress Natural Gas)), Application (Aircraft (Commercial, Passenger, Cargo, Military, Business), Helicopter), End User (Military, Civil)



Market Opportunities:

- Up Surging Demand in Developing Nations

- Increasing Demand For Renewable Aviation Fuel



Market Drivers:

- Rising Number of Passenger Aircraft

- Growing Dependency on Aircraft in Military Applications



Market Trend:

- Adoption of Air Cargo Transportation

- Fueling Demand of biofuel by EU



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



