Finding Aviation Jobs in Houston Gets Easier As the Aviation Community News Job Board Gets Revamped

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Aviation Community News, an online magazine for aviation professionals and enthusiasts in the Houston area, announced today exciting changes to its job board format and offerings. The magazine’s associated job search website for the Houston area, http://www.houstonaviationjobsearch.com, underwent a software update. The update allows categorical job searching, ability for employers to browse resumes, as well as the capability to add screening questions, effectively eliminating applicants who do not possess the minimum qualifications. The magazine now also offers a new aviation and aerospace industry job search board specific to the state of Texas at http://www.texasairandspacejobsearch.com.



Charles Simmons, the owner and manager of the two job boards says, “In an effort to offer employers better tools to locate quality applicants, we have upgraded our software and added another layer of job seeking applicants with the addition of the new website.”



Over ten national online aviation job search sites exist, making is a large sea for employers and potential applicants to have to swim in order to find positions specific to Texas, and more specifically the Houston area. “Both websites bring added value to employers by attracting job seekers that are local in nature, thus making it easier for local applicants and employers to connect,” added Simmons.



For more information about the aviation job boards, contact charles@houstonaviationjobsearch.com or write to P.O. Box 988, League City, TX 77574.