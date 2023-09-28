Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market - Investment Opportunities in Competitive Environment

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems market. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Stantec(Canada), Serco Group plc (United Kingdom) , Thales Group (France), Siemens (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), TransCore (United States), Atkins Group (United Kingdom), Ricardo (United Kingdom), Republic ITS (United States), FUJITSU (Japan), Jacobs (United States, Steatite Ltd Steatite Ltd, Others.



An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is a technology, application, or platform that improves the quality of transportation in order to achieve other outcomes based on applications that monitor, manage or enhance transportation systems. Furthermore, Intelligent Transportation System relies heavily on data collection and analysis. The main aim of the system is built to collect data and analyze it, the results are then used to control, manage and plan transportation. Sensors play an important role in data collection in the intelligent Transportation system. It has wide applications for monitoring speed alerts, Emergency notification systems,s, etc. The demand for the market is huge due wide application in various end-use industry



On November 2021 vontas has announced a new product initiatives group inside the organization. The aim of launching a new product is to invest in customer-focused innovation of ITS products and also expand its product portfolio



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising favorable government initiatives for effective traffic management and high adoption of eco-friendly aviation and maritime technology



Market Drivers

- Rising demand for smartphones as a device loaded with GPS and cloud services is a disruptive driving factor in the intelligent transport system market.. Similarly, such devices connected over the ITS can be used by individuals as well, by delivering real-time traffic, weather, and re-routing data via applications or direct messages.



Opportunities:

- Rapidly increasing advancements in technology such as data monitoring the real-time information like travel time, travel speed, delay, accidents on roads, change in route, diversions, work zone conditions, etc are creating another opportunity for investor and job creation due to demand in the market for implementation



Challenges:

- Frequently Coordination with different stakeholders, adopting different countries' ITS systems, keeping up with the technology, integrating with existing systems, and budget constraints is another challenging factor in the market



Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Technology (Artificial intelligence, Virtual reality, Edge computing, Others), Application (Commercial, Private), Feature (Intelligent Information, Data Transmission, Data Analysis, Weather Forecasting, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Aviation & Maritime Intelligent Transportation Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On March 2020 Siemens had acquired Republic ITS which is headquartered in Novato, California, United States. However, the company, which will be named Republic ITS, a Siemens Company, will become part of the Complete Transportation business of the Mobility Division of Siemens Industry, and be closely aligned with its ITS Solutions business.



