Aviation Market in the Middle East Will Rise at CAGR of 6.32% in 2016: ResearchMoz.Us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Aviation market in the Middle East to grow at a CAGR of 6.32 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in global air traffic. The Aviation market in the Middle East has also been witnessing the increasing cost of airport operations. However, the increasing cost of airport operations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Aviation Market in the Middle East 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Middle East; it also covers the Aviation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are The Emirates Group, Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp., Dubai International Airport, and Doha International Airport.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Qatar Airways Comp. Q.C.S.C., Etihad Airways P.J.S.C., Fly Dubai, King Abdul Aziz International Airport, King Khaled International Airport, and Abu Dhabi International Airport.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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