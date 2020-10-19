Aviation Predictive Maintenance Market: 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2030 : MTU Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce, JSSI

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Aviation predictive maintenance is anticipated to witness growth due to several factors such as growing industrialization and increasing the utilization of technologically-advanced machines and equipment. The increasing focus on reducing operational costs and surging competition has paved the way for predictive maintenance in the aviation sector across the globe. Aviation predictive maintenance enables aircraft carriers to decide whether any particular asset or component needs maintenance and considerably decrease unplanned machine downtimes.



Major Key Players of the Aviation Predictive Maintenance Market are:

A J Walter Aviation Limited, AIR FRANCE-KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Evergreen Aviation Technologies (EGAT), General Electric Aviation, Exodus Aviation, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Technik, MTU Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce plc, JSSI, Lufthansa Technik, Textron Inc., Turkish Technic Inc., and United Technologies.



Every aircraft type has unique operating characteristics and certain components that drive costly and frequent delays. Airlines need to act on and identify pertinent signals that are extremely suggestive of cancellations and potential delays during aircraft messages and maintenance activities. Predictive maintenance ensures that the machines are taken for maintenance to lessen production losses. The predictive maintenance method controls machine learning algorithms that assume critical historical data such as pressure, temperature, and vibration. These factors are used to predict aircraft conditions in real-time.



The aviation industry is looking for opportunities to reduce unplanned maintenance costs. Big data has been finding applications in a wide range of industries that are encouraging to transform the way businesses can make decisions. As new aircraft generate more in-flight data compared to older ones, innovative analysis methods summarized by data infrastructure and big data analytics enable the processing of huge amounts of data in short intervals of time. For instance, in September 2020, the U.S. Air Force engaged with C3.ai Inc., a California-based company that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the predictive aircraft maintenance.



Major Types of Aviation Predictive Maintenance Market covered are:

-> Data acquisition & Transfer

-> Big Data infrastructure

-> Analytics



Major Applications of Aviation Predictive Maintenance Market covered are:

-> Aircraft

-> Ground Equipment

-> Engineering Resources



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Aviation Predictive Maintenance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Aviation Predictive Maintenance market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Aviation Predictive Maintenance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Aviation Predictive Maintenance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aviation Predictive Maintenance Market Size

2.2 Aviation Predictive Maintenance Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aviation Predictive Maintenance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Aviation Predictive Maintenance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aviation Predictive Maintenance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Aviation Predictive Maintenance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Aviation Predictive Maintenance Sales by Product

4.2 Global Aviation Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Product

4.3 Aviation Predictive Maintenance Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Aviation Predictive Maintenance Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Aviation Predictive Maintenance industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



