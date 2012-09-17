Avicii 2012 Tour Tickets Still Available at TicketCenter.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Back in 2010, Avicii was working alongside premier DJs like John Dahlback, Tiesto and Sebastian Ingrosso, creating electronic synthetic tracks like Bromance and Don’t Hold Back. By 2011, he was already collaborating with David Guetta on the record, Sunshine, which earned them a Grammy nod for Best Dance Recording. His Penguin track was also featured by Leona Lewis on the single Collide. But his big break came through his single Levels, which officially gave Tim Bergling (as he is otherwise known) the notoriety he now has. Sampling the song Somethings Got a Hold on Me by Etta James, this track reached the top ten charts in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Germany; not to mention Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Bosnia, India and Croatia. Moreover, it topped the countdowns in countries like Hungary, Sweden and Norway.



This 2012, he was a featured performer in Lollapalooza, has released a new song through Facebook entitled 2 Million, and is currently embarking on an Avicii 2012 tour, with Broome County Veterans Memorial Area as his first stop this September 13.



Aside from NewYork, Avicii is also set to perform in Santa Monica California by September 14 to 16, West Virginia by September 20, Maryland by September 21, and Georgia by September 28. Those looking to catch him again in the Big Apple can look out for September 26 Radio City Music Hall Avicii tickets.



