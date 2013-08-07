Avid Gardener Frank Chooses Best Lawn Mowers at GardenDad.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Lawn mowers come in all shapes and sizes. Some lawn mowers are powered by gasoline, while others are powered by electricity. Some require no power at all. With all different types of lawn mowers available today, it can be difficult for homeowners to decide which lawn mower best meets their needs.



That’s a problem that a gardening enthusiast named Frank wants to solve. Frank is the owner and operator of GardenDad.com, a gardening advice website that recently revealed its picks for the best lawn mowers available today. Frank reviewed a number of different types of lawn mowers, including electric lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, and lawn tractors. The lawn mower reviews are designed to help anybody pick the right lawn mower to suit their unique needs.



Before recommending specific lawn mowers to buy, Frank lists some of the most important qualities to look for in a lawn mower. Buyers need to consider the size of their lawn, for example, as well as the landscape design and any special features. When looking at specific lawn mower models, buyers should also pay close attention to the engine, the warranty, and mower maintenance requirements.



Frank explains that certain types of lawn mowers are ideal for certain types of lawns:



“Today, there are several main types of lawn mowers available for purchase – gas, electric, reel, and riding. Gas lawn mowers are powerful and can cut through overgrown grass with ease, but they require constant fuelling and maintenance. Electric lawn mowers are easy to use and affordable, but can struggle to cut through long grass. Reel lawn mowers are perfect for smaller lawns, while riding lawn mowers are virtually a necessity for larger lawns.”



Visitors to GardenDad.com can read reviews of each type of lawn mower. The electric lawn mower reviews, for example, explain battery life differences as well as the mower’s effectiveness at cutting through long grass. Meanwhile, the lawn tractor reviews explain that tractor mowers are ideal for lawns larger than one acre that contain a limited number of features. They also make it easier to cut hilly landscapes, steep slopes, and other areas where pushing a heavy manual lawn mower could be difficult.



Whether buying a lawn mower for the first time or searching for a perfect upgrade, Frank and GardenDad.com want to make it easy to buy the best lawn mower for any type of yard.



About GardenDad.com

GardenDad.com is a gardening advice website owned and operated by a blogger and dad named Frank. GardenDad.com recently revealed reviews for a number of different types of lawn mowers, including electric, gas-powered, reel, and riding lawn mowers. For more information, please visit: http://www.gardendad.com