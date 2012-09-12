Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- There are more than a few white label SMS services available but there are none with the power and marketplace efficiency of Avid Mobile. Avid Mobile integrates white label across platforms making it easier for clients to use their proven service in several aspects of the current market. Clients can rest assured in the knowledge that Avid Mobile has made a wide range of sales and advertising options available in an understandable package. A package that Avid Mobile works with the client to fully integrate and utilize to remarkable results in mobile and web based marketplace. This means not only do clients get the service, they get an understanding of how to best use the service and make help resources consistently available to clients as needed.



Many white label providers issue the service and leave customers bewildered as to where to begin using it. Avid Mobile offers hours of training as well as on the ground experts to assist in major sales ventures. With 40+ customized with label presentations and a creative staff available for additional customized campaigns they can assist in a broad range of services and product types. A full SMS platform, rich mobile website/app builder, mobile coupon creator QR code generator and custom billing and account creation allow clients to use the White Label service to access every piece of the marketplace. At the same time Avid offers the training and support necessary to make it all work.



