Avidus Partners Hiring Graduates in Business, Marketing Features Successful Team Members

Maryland Heights, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Located in Little Rock AR, Avidus Partners is hiring fresh college graduates and persons looking for a career change in marketing and sales fields. Locally owned and operated, Avidus Partners’ goal is to evolve by helping each staff member reach their full potential with a positive mindset towards success. This makes the local business be a real and valuable competitor in their category by sharing the same values and ethics as large corporations.



Clayton Law is one of the people you’ll meet at Avidus Partners, an individual of many skills and know-how with an amazing drive towards growth in his career. He graduated high school with honors and decided to attend UCA, where he worked hard and in the end managed to get a double major, namely a BA in both History and Sociology.



His first job was lead pharmacy tech at Walgreens, working in the medical field. Although it looked like an ideal position for fresh graduates like him, he couldn’t see a way to evolve personally and professionally in this position. This is why Clayton joined our team and in a short period of time advanced to the corporate trainer position on his way to the top.



"The opportunity at API has made my experience here both enjoyable and meaningful. API is a positive environment that keeps us constantly driving towards our goals," Says Law.



Avidus is searching for enthusiastic graduates with little working experience for entry-level positions. But what matter the most for Avidus is that the candidates are searching for a job that offers advancement possibilities and opportunities for them to grow and develop to their fullest potential. One of the persons who entered Avidus with this mindset was Chynna Dorlaque.



Working hard from the age of 16 in various fields, Chynna quickly learned that people skills is what it takes to make a difference at your workplace and reach the top. She graduated with honors with a BA in Sociology at SAU but wanted to make a change in her professional orientation. Tired of retail, she entered our team. It took her no more than eight months to advance to Senior Corporate Trainer on her way to management.



"Working at Avidus Partners has allowed me the freedom of getting out of the office and meeting new people every day. It's refreshing that each day is different, challenging and exciting."



If you are ready to enter Avidus Partners team, we have to say that they need distinguished and integrity driven individuals, with great work ethics and wish to evolve from all perspectives. If you are looking for a position in customer service or team sales lead and have people skills, contact Avidus and join their team.



For more information or for applying at Avidus Partners, please contact their HR Department at 501-747-2048 or visit their website at www.aviduspartners.com



About AVIDUS Partners

Avidus Partners has developed into the leading marketing firm in Little Rock; outsourced by service-based Fortune 100 companies. Our overall sales approach is unique and innovative, allowing us to achieve a success rate unmatched by other marketing and advertising strategies by enhancing brand loyalty. We bring our client increased revenues and long-term success. This has afforded us explosive growth within a highly competitive industry because of our track record and the relationships we have built with our clients.