Avidus Partners Plans to Open a New Office by the End of 2013

Avidus Partners, a local Little Rock company that works as an outsourced sales & marketing provider, recently announced that the management of the company has a plan to build and open a new office before the end of this present year.



Because of their client’s demand for more offices, they aim to expand by the end of the year. The company’s vision is to achieve further success and the management knows that it will be more possible if they will expand their services of the company over the southwest region.



The management also added that the onset of growth and development has more chances to come into reality. It is mainly due to the efforts exerted by the company’s management team and their willingness to help the company reach its success. Avidus Partners obtained its experience in representing their clients from different parts of the United States. The company obtained popularity as it has hit targets and driven results for a handful of clients around the country. It allowed the company to provide several services to companies and businesses that are aiming to expand their recent sales and marketing initiatives in the latest markets. Besides, Avidus Partners can also customize any type of campaigns to make it suitable to the needs of their clients. Businesses and companies that will choose them to be their partners from the Midwest area may contact the management team through email or telephone. This company is quite new to the industry, but they were able to meet the needs of their clients for the past four years.



Avidus Partners is a locally owned & managed outsourced marketing and sales provider. This company was established four years ago with an aim to change in every level to become accountable for assisting all members of the team to reach their potential to the best extent.



To get more information about Avidus Partners, please feel free to visit http://www.aviduspartners.com. For inquiries, please call them at 501-747-2948 or send email through this page: http://www.aviduspartners.com/contact-us/.



“Never have I had the chance to connect and talk to so many dynamic people daily. I love the fact that what I do builds the organization and ultimately will help with expansion. The big payoff for me was a chance to work in such a fun environment where I can literally watch someone develop into a leader in our industry.”



Reagan Myers has always been competitive since he played sports in high school. His statewide homerun record has yet to be broken to this day. After graduating with honors he went on to attend UCA on a full athletic scholarship from baseball. However Reagan lost his scholarship due to an injury so in order to pay for tuition he joined the Army. After obtaining a rank of Captain he pursued a career with the National Guard. He came to work at Avidus Partners because of the growth potential and has since promoted over 20 trainers in the office. It is because of work ethic and competitive edge that he has been able to reach assistant manager in 9 months.



“My entire life I know I had the abilities of a leader. Being out front and being an example to follow is my ambition. The management training program has enhanced those skills in incredible ways. The people I work with are more than close we are one another's extended family and care for each other as such. I can't wait to start every day anew and provide the opportunity for growth in amounts before me thought to be farce in today's economy.”



