Avila Creative Soccer Opens Second Training Site in Lakeway

Opening immediately after construction ends in December, 2011, the new Austin indoor soccer location will feature a 60’x40’ field, the latest synthetic grass product available and four full-time trainers who are yet to be named. It is located at 1503 N FM 620, Building 2, Suite D in Lakeway, Texas, and will operate between the hours of 3:30 P.M. and 9:30 P.M.



Similar to Avila Creative Soccer’s North Austin facility, the new Lakeway soccer location will offer scrimmages, small group sessions, specialty skills classes, team training, private lessons and winter and summer camps, to name a few. Free trials are also available for players of all ages and skill levels.



Avila Creative Soccer offers creative soccer training at both the existing and the Lakeway indoor soccer facility through the Avila method—a skill deconstruction technique that helps players develop at their own pace; an assortment of specialized classes that improve tactical awareness, fitness with the ball, creative skills and overall confidence; and accomplished trainers that place a strong focus on personal attention, participation, enjoyment and individual growth.



The Avila Method is not just about speed and power. It's about rhythm, coordination, improvisation, vision and individual excellence—all the components of the "beautiful game."



Head Trainer Eryck Avila holds a Master of Sports Science degree from the United States Sports Academy and has played in four World Cup Qualifiers for the Puerto Rican national soccer team.



About Avila Creative Soccer

Avila’s Creative Soccer’s mission is to give children and adults an alternative way to experience soccer that's free of competition. In keeping with the original spirit of the game, its goal is to foster a multi-dimensional soccer mindset and creative forms of athleticism. As each player establishes a rapport with the ball and hones their motor skills, their confidence will also increase within the stress-free and supportive environment at Avila Soccer. For more information, contact Rachel at 512-276-0597 or visit http://www.avilacreativesoccer.com