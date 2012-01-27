AVL Moving Systems Proud To Sponsor Bay Area Cricket Alliance

Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- Bay Area Cricket Alliance(BACA), the organization that has been promoting Cricket in the USA from last 12 years has been getting all the support that it requires to keep all their activities running smoothly. One of the new additions to their list of Sponsors is one of the leading California moving Companies AVL Moving Systems. Suraj Viswanathan, the newly elected Vice Chairman of Bay Area Cricket Alliance is the President of AVL Moving Systems. Suraj says, “It is a great honor and pleasure for us to sponsor BACA for the best interest of USA Cricket.”



Suraj Viswanthan has been actively supporting BACA ever since he joined the Organization. Right from playing in one of the BACA teams to leading one of the teams as a Captain, the interest has only grown with the time. AVL Moving Systems is very much looking forward to the new tournaments that are going to happen in near future. All the arrangements are very much completed says Suraj Viswanthan.



AVL Moving Systems is always keen to help in promoting cricket in the USA as per the Owner Suraj Viswanathan. It’s the love for the game that propels Suraj get associated with the teams and Organization and the individuals who are willing to promote cricket. Busy man like Suraj Viswanathan that hardly has time to do things out of work in day to day routines makes sure that he plays for one of his teams on weekends.



Suraj Viswanathan is the Right hand top Order batsman who also bowls at times. He has played for teams like Bhailogs, Thunderbolts, SunnyvaleII and WIN etc.