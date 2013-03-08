Avoid a Fire, Keep Home Dryer Vents Clean

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- As reported by The Consumer Products Safety Commission, "an estimated annual 15,500 fires, 10 deaths, and 310 injuries each year, are associated with clothing dryers."



It can happen quicker than you think. A standard clothing dryer can quickly build up lint and cause an unwanted household fire. How does this happen? Built up lint in a dryer vent reduces airflow which causes overheating. When this happens, the high temperature limit safety switch will naturally switch between on and off. While this may seem like a plausible solution, it's not. A standard dryer switches between on and off, but it does not ever shut off, causing a dryer to eventually over heat and catch fire. Lint is highly combustible and is one of the major components to starting these fires.



Homes with dryers located on inside walls or those located on second floor laundry rooms are specifically hazardous. These centralized locations cause dryers to be vented greater distances, sometimes as much as 50 feet or more. This creates a greater risk for obstructions affecting a dryer’s performance.



Here are some helpful tips to determine a dangerous dryer:



- It takes more than one cycle to dry your clothes.

- The dryer vent's hood flapper doesn’t open.

- The clothes that come out of the dryer are hotter than normal



If your dryer is acting up or suffering from any of the issues mentioned above, call Honest John's carpet cleaning in Las Vegas. The company's comprehensive lint and debris-removing system includes the Vent Vac, one of the most powerful vacuums in the industry today. With the combined power of the Vent Vac and the Cobra II, a powerful rotating brush, Honest John's is able to properly facilitate the removal of almost any type of blockage in your dryer’s duct and vent system. Now offering a free dryer vent consultation and a special for cleaning at only $49, nothing should stop you from insuring the safety of your home.



About Honest John’s Carpet Cleaning

For more than 30 years, Honest John's Carpet Cleaning has been helping home owners feel satisfied, confident, secure and happy.



Contact

Honest John's Carpet Cleaning

(702) 481-5389

http://honestjohnscarpetcleaning.com/dryer-vent-cleaning/