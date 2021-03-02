Avoid Being Ratted On: Removing the QuickBooks Audit Trail

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The Audit Trail feature keeps a record of who makes what changes to the QuickBooks data file.



The tool captures every transaction from the time it was entered into QuickBooks. It tracks changes to the original entry, including transaction type, date, account, vendor or customer name, transaction amount, quantity, and price. The Audit Trail also reveals the User ID under which the entry, deletion or modification was made. Locating missing or historical transactions often seen as a major hindrance by accountants and bookkeepers find the Audit trail to be most beneficial.



The Audit Trail is also, however seen as one of the major contributors to a large Company File size. Reports have shown that the Audit Trail may be responsible for 30 percent or more of the total file size. As the number of transactions increase in a data file, the audit trail grows by a factor of 2, thereby increasing the size of a QuickBooks data file, slowing QuickBooks down considerably.



Removing the Audit trail has also proven beneficial in terms of file size reduction, enhancing speed, deleting the summary of the deleted summary of transactions and details report, and limiting access of information to agencies like the IRS or CRA.



E-Tech's Audit Trail Removal Service is a service geared to remove the audit trail from a QuickBooks data file, reducing the data file size by as much as 30 to 50 percent and considerably speeding up the data file. This service will also delete entries in the Voided/Deleted Transactions Summary and Detail reports.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Audit Trail Removal Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-audit-trail-removal-service/.



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements.



