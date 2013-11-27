Avoid Crazy Crowds and Shop Online at Everything Summer Camp This Black Friday

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Everythingsummercamp.com - Thanksgiving is only three days away and Christmas is coming quick. Tis the season to be shopping! As the end of November draws nearer, people all over the country are training and preparing themselves to shop till they drop on Black Friday. For some avid shoppers, Black Friday is almost another holiday celebration—a celebration of low, low prices! Who wouldn’t want to grab stuff while it’s dirt cheap?!



The term Black Friday was coined in Philadelphia during the early 60’s and had really caught on nationally around 1975. It’s shot up in the ranks of busiest shopping days throughout the years, but it’s really become a spectacle in the last few.



Retailers started opening early (around five or six in the morning) years ago, but in 2011 this was taken to an extreme when a handful of stores opened at midnight for the first time. Since 2005, Black Friday has steadily been the busiest shopping day of the year. The crowded shopping day has only increased in popularity over the years. In an effort to get the best deals, shoppers consistently line-up outside of stores hours, if not days, in advance. Once inside the store it can be difficult to navigate the aisles and the checkout lanes can wrap around the entire store.



That’s why, in order to still reap the benefits of amazing sales on Black Friday while still steering clear of unbelievably massive crowds, some shoppers have turned toward online shopping. It’s a great alternative as all they end up missing out on are the ridiculously overgrown crowds.



“Everything Summer Camp will certainly be participating in great sales on all sorts of camping gear for Black Friday and through the weekend right into Cyber Monday,” says Mark Sieglaff, Vice President of Everything Summer Camp. Everything Summer Camp is a leading online outfitter to kids going to summer camp. The company's popular camp trunks will be discounted, shipping is free on orders over ninety-nine dollars, and the company has coupons that are good during the entire Black Friday Weekend.



Camp trunks, trunk accessories, and an endless list of summer camp supplies and camping gear make for great Christmas gifts. Visit their site this Black Friday to find great deals on quality products.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter.



Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.