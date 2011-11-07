Avoid Financial, Mental Distress by Learning the Proper Worker’s Compensation Protocols

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- Every day, someone is injured on the job or while they are “on the clock.” Whether they are a construction worker who had an accident at a work site or an employee in an office building who slipped on a recently waxed floor, workplace injuries often cause workers to lose their much needed wages while they heal. Worse yet, an injury could potentially be severe enough to render a person permanently disabled and unable to ever work again.



Fortunately the United States Department of Labor regulates workers’ compensation programs that allow injured employees to claim their lost wages as a result of a workplace accident. But knowing the proper process to claim personal injury compensation is imperative in receiving the financial support necessary.



Recently launched, YourRighttoCompensation.com provides people with all the information they need to effectively claim the workers’ compensation they are morally and legally entitled to. The new site helps people understand who qualifies for disability compensation, what it covers, how to claim it, the different types of benefits, and much more.



Millions of innocent people are struggling financially today simply because they do not understand their basic workers’ compensation rights. Although someone may be injured while working, they will not be entitled to compensation for loss of wages or financial reimbursement for medical expenses unless they have filed the appropriate paperwork within the regulated time frames.



The deadline for claims is referred to as the statute of limitations and varies from state-to-state. Some states begin the statute of limitations from the date of disability and not from the date of the injury. This can make a significant difference in a person’s workers’ compensation claim so it is extremely important for people to know their state’s laws and regulations.



YourRighttoCompensation.com urges employees to familiarize themselves with the proper workers’ compensation processes and to take advantage of these rights to avoid financial distress.



According to the site, “If you have been injured at work or contracted an illness because of your work, it is your right to claim workers’ compensation. If your claim is genuine, you should not have to suffer in silence. Do not let financial strains, caused by work-related injuries and illnesses, cause you to lose your home or wreak havoc on your mental and emotional well being; workers’ insurance has been designed to help you through these situations.”



About YourRighttoCompensation.com

YourRighttoCompensation.com is a new site dedicated to providing people with the most up-to-date information regarding workers’ compensation rights and regulations. The site offers visitors detailed explanations about the proper protocols to claim the workers’ insurance they are morally and legally entitled to. For more information, visit http://YourRighttoCompensation.com