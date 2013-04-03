Homeowner Avoids Foreclosure Eviction Using Securitization Audit

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Yong Yuan was set for eviction by ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. His home had been auctioned off at the Alameda County Courthouse on September 20, 2102 after the lender purportedly completed all of the foreclosure proceedings. Right before his eviction though, Yuan decided to save his home with one last effort. He hired the Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana in Pasadena, CA to launch a foreclosure defense case.



Hoomiratana’s law firm is no stranger to foreclosure defense and as in many of their other cases, they hired Paladin Securitization Auditors to perform a securitization audit on Yuan’s property. The findings were astounding. The audit found that: Bryan Bly, a robo signer for Nationwide Title Clearing in Florida, “executed a Corporate Assignment of Deed of Trust as Vice President of CitiMortgage, Inc. as Successor in Interest by Merger to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc.”



In other words, Bly signed as the Vice President of a company he never worked for in order to get the loan transferred to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. The audit also lays out numerous other issues in the foreclosure and securitization process for Yuan’s property, including the First Vice President of Bayview Loan Servicing also transferring the trustee of the loan another entity after Bly had purportedly assigned the Deed of Trust to AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. This means two separate lenders, who both thought they owned the loan, transferred it to two different entities.



The result was the judge issuing a temporary restraining order on AMRO due to their lack of standing to foreclose on Yuan’s property. The judge also stayed the eviction proceeding until the foreclosure defense case is completed.



Yong Yuan’s war isn’t over, but he’s won this battle thanks to the Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana and Paladin Securitization Auditors.



For reference, the case number is County of Alameda, HG 12652448



