Avoid Manually Merging Transactions and Irreversible Bookkeeping Errors. QuickBooks Repair Pro Amalgamates Data from Two Company Files Into a Single Company File.

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Careful planning must be done before merging customer records in QuickBooks. It is also important to remember that job records must be merged before they consolidated.



"When a single individual or company has more than one role in QuickBooks they must be separated. Because you cannot undo any function after records are merged, you must make a backup," QuickBooks Repair Pro's John Rocha said.



"Because Intuit lacks critical QuickBooks features like the ability to merge ledger transactions, accounts, customers, or vendors from multiple files into a single data file, small business are tasked with manually merging each transaction which could result in irreversible bookkeeping errors," he added.



Rocha added that the chart of accounts should be made as nearly identical as you can in the QuickBooks company files. If accounts have the same name and type in each report, they will be combined. Accounts that are listed by type are listed in the order according to the first selected QuickBooks company file.



QuickBooks Repair Pro's solution is a file merge service that amalgamates data from two company files into a single company file for small businesses and accounting professionals. The data is then audited to ensure complete accuracy.



For more information about this service, visit https://quickbooksrepairpro.com/Quickbooks-File-Merge-Service.aspx



