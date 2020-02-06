Avoid Room for Costly Data Transfer Mistakes with E-Tech's Exclusive Data Conversion Service

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- According to Intuit, there is no way to import "All Transactions" from Microsoft Great Plains or Dynamics into QuickBooks Online. Intuit states that transactions would have to be entered manually using different file formats prior to migration.



According to E-Tech's John Rocha, one would first need to identify the transaction type and the file format to ensure that QuickBooks Online will be able to handle them.



There are many companies that claim to specialize in the conversion, but Rocha says the trouble is if that the third party company is not well-acquainted with your particular company, it would leave room for costly mistakes.



Moving data from one software to the other requires careful scrutiny of the data being transferred and taking the time to review current accounting records and clean up bad data is imperative. If the data is bad in your old accounting system, converting to a new accounting system will not improve it.



E-Tech's conversion service will convert your Dynamics GP data file to QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, Premier, Accountant or QuickBooks Online. This includes all lists and transactional history.



For detailed information on the service, visit https://e-tech.ca/Dynamics-(Great-Plains)-to-Quickbooks.aspx



About E-Tech

Founded in 2001, E-Tech is a leading file repair, data recovery, and data conversion services provider in the United States and Canada. The company works to stay up to date on the latest technology news, reviews, and more for their customers.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://e-tech.ca/