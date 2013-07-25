Avoid the Dangers of Penny Stocks by Subscribing to 'The Penny Stock Guide' Newsletter

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Easy profits are rare, but easy losses are not! Peter Leeds, a renowned trading professional, helps his readers stay out of the “losing” category where most investors commonly find themselves. This penny stocks expert, through his trusted newsletter ‘The Penny Stock Guide’, offers investors detailed insights into the ruthless world of the stock market. He warns readers about the types of stocks that they should avoid, and the types of advice that they should not listen to.



“More than 90% of low priced shares are considered to be dangerous places to put your money”, says Mr. Leeds. “Our team works behind the scenes to find the sleeper stocks that the market pros don't know about – and that are ready to post enormous gains!”



The Penny Stock Guide undeniably consists of some of the most informative articles to enlighten readers with the cons of the penny stock markets, while some of them thoroughly discusses profit making and risk-free investing techniques. The newsletter, also offering the most profitable penny stock picks, only makes “buy” recommendations for stocks that are traded on the safest exchanges. This enables investors to make enormous profits out of their investments and be successful in selling their stock when they decide that the time has come to cash in. “We help you stay clear of those fishy markets where it's hard to sell, even when it's worth a lot more than you paid for it”, ensures Mr. Leeds.



Subscribing to ‘The Penny Stock Guide’ might turn out to be the most profitable investment that an individual can make. The subscriptions itself costs a mere $195/year, and the readers gain access to daily updates regarding the best fundamentally solid companies, their buy/sell prices, their daily updates, and others. Readers can also take advantage of the free 14 day newsletter trial to get a fair glimpse of its value before purchasing a subscription.



About The Penny Stock Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors who are interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net