Avoid the Risk of UV Radiation at Workplace with Radiation Safety Eyewear from Rad Glasses

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Rad Glasses, the store setting new benchmarks in the safety eyewear industry, offers the largest assortment of radiation safety eyewear that helps individuals avoid the risk of UV radiation at the workplace. Each of these radiation safety eyewear is crafted to perfection incorporating the most advanced technology to ensure they meet the highest quality standards, unfailingly. Available in a variety of styles and designs, these radiation safety eyewear can help prevent long-term eye issues and promote better health.



Rad Glasses offers both prescription and non-prescription protection glasses that are extremely durable, easy to fit, and comfortable to wear. Their glass frames and lenses are provided with a 30-day warranty for defects in material and workmanship to make sure customers are fully satisfied with their purchases. Ideal for use in different industrial workplaces, these radiation safety eyewear reduce your exposure to radiation and shield your eyes to prevent serious medical disorders.



A representative of Rad Glasses talked more about their radiation safety eyewear, "Our eyes are one of the most important and powerful organs and we must do all we can to protect them. After all, when we allow our eyes to become damaged, or vision, in turn, becomes permanently damaged. So if you are working in an environment where radiation is present, you absolutely need a solid pair of safety glasses designed specifically for protecting your eyes from harmful radiation."



The market leader, Rad Glasses is the professionals' first choice when it comes to offering radiation safety eyewear at the most competitive prices. They have been actively operating in the industry for years and over time have served thousands of industry professionals with top quality radiation safety eyewear. Those looking for best-fit radiation safety eyewear can visit their official online store, RadGlasses.com, and order their desired piece in just a few simple clicks!



About Rad Glasses

Rad Glasses is a subsidiary of the parent company Ix Medical, Inc. Ix Medical engineers and provides the highest quality radiation protection in the industry! Our radiation glasses are the best fitting and the most comfortable of any radiation glasses on the market. We are committed to providing the marketplace with the highest quality products.



